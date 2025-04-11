Senators' Staff Keeps Richmond off Balance in 2-1 Win

April 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-1 Friday night at FNB Field. The Senators scored single runs in the first two innings and parlayed those into the win. Richmond scored their lone in the fourth inning.

THE BIG PLAY

Daylen Lile tripled leading off the bottom of the first inning and then scored on a sacrifice fly giving the Senators a 1-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

For the second straight game, the Senators didn't commit an error. The Senators had a season high nine hits including two triples and a double. Dustin Saenz pitched six solid innings for the win. Holden Powell earned his first save. Todd Peterson and Junior Santos each tossed a scoreless run in relief. Lile and Nick Schnell each had two hits in the game.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play games four and five of their six-game series Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The games can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 4:15 p.m.

