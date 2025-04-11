Yard Goats Rally with 8 Runs in Final At-Bat to Win

April 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, NY- The Hartford Yard Goats did all of their damage in one inning, scoring eight runs on seven hits in their final at-bat in the seventh inning, and defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-4 in game two of a doubleheader on Friday evening at Mirabito Stadium in New York. The Mets affiliate won the first game 10-1. Training 4-0 in the final inning, the Yard Goats loaded the bases and Kyle Karros cracked a game tying double and Jose Torres followed with a three-run homer helping Hartford split the twin-bill and improve to 5-2 on the season. The Yard Goats have won three of the first four games of their road trip in New York.

The Rumble Ponies were two outs away from a doubleheader sweep after taking the first game. However, Hartford rallied against Bridgeport, Connecticut native Trey McLaughlin. Dyan Jorge started the comeback with a leadoff double. After a strikeout, Nic Kent singled, and Ben McCabe walked to load the bases. McLaughlin then walked Cole Carrigg, scoring Jorge with the Yard Goats first run to make it 4-1. Daniel Juarez replaced McLaughlin and allowed an infield single to Benny Montgomery and Kent scored and it was 4-2. Kyle Karros continued the hit parade and roped a double down the right field line, scoring McCabe and Carrigg to tie the game at 4-4. Jose Torres followed with a three-run homer to left field, giving the Yard Goats their first lead at 7-4. Later in the inning, Jorge collected his second double of the inning, scoring Juan Guerrero to make it 8-4. Victor Juarez struck out four of the final five batters he faced in two relief innings to get the win. Collin Baumgarter retired the side in order in the bottom of the inning with two strikeouts to end the game.

Gabriel Hughes started game two for the Yard Goats and was reached for a two-run homer by Nick Lorusso in the first inning, the only runs allowed by the Gonzaga product. The right-hander retired the side in order in the second inning and had five strikeouts in four innings of work.

The Rumble Ponies won the first game by the score of 10-1, although seven of the runs came in one-inning. After the Ponies got a run off starter Connor Staine in the first inning the Yard Goats tied the game on GJ Hill's solo home run, a line drive over the right field fence. Binghamton responded with a two-out two-run double from 2024 Mets Minor League Player of the Year Nick Morabito, giving the Rumble Ponies a 3-1 lead.

Binghamton starter Jack Wenniger worked five innings and allowed just the one run on two hits with nine strikeouts to earn the win. It was a 3-1 game going to the fifth inning when the Ponies scored seven runs, with the big hit being a three-run homer by Mets prospect Jett Williams.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game road trip on Saturday afternoon (1:05 PM) from Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. LHP Mason Albright will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Nolan McLean will go for Binghamton. The broadcast is available on the Free Audacy App and MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return home next Tuesday to host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

Game One: Rumble Ponies 10, Yard Goats 1

WP: Jack Wenniger (2-0)

LP: Connor Staine (0-1)

S: None

Game Two: Yard Goats 8, Rumble Ponies 4

WP: Victor Juarez (1-0)

LP: Daniel Juarez (0-1)

S: None

