Ducks Fall to Curve, 8-1

April 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Austin Peterson fanned four over five scoreless, but the Altoona Curve used two late big innings to defeat the Akron RubberDucks 8-1 at Canal Park on Friday night.

Turning Point

Already holding a 2-1 lead, Altoona broke the game open in the eighth. The Curve sent 11 men to the plate and scored six times in the inning to push their lead to 8-1.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Peterson was sharp in his second start of the season. The right-hander scattered three hits over five scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Zach Jacobs allowed two runs over two innings. Zane Morehouse allowed four runs over an inning and a third. Jake Miller allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks took the early lead thanks to some two-out hitting in the third. Jorge Burgos lined a double into the gap to score Tyresse Turner to make it 1-0 Akron.

Notebook

Burgos drove in his 11th run of the season in six games played (drove in nine in 15 games with Akron in 2024)...Kyle Dernedde picked up his first professional multi-hit game...Game Time: 2:59...Attendance: 1,980.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game-series with Altoona at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (0-0, 10.13 ERA) is scheduled to face Altoona left-hander Anthony Solometo (1-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

