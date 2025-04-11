Squirrels' Bats Held Quiet in 2-1 Loss to Senators

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to four hits and lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 2-1, on Friday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (1-5) were held to one run by the Senators (2-4) for the second straight game.

Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 0-2) scattered seven hits over five innings, allowing two runs. Reliever Nick Morreale pitched two scoreless innings and Cameron Cotter struck out two in a scoreless eighth.

Harrisburg starting pitcher (Win, 1-1) Dustin Saenz allowed one run on three hits over six innings. Junior Santos allowed a hit and two walks in the eighth but stranded the bases loaded.

In the top of the ninth inning, Victor Bericoto walked on four pitches by Holden Powell (Save, 1), but Justin Wishkoski popped up a bunt to first baseman Yohandy Morales, who made a diving catch and doubled off Bericoto at first.

The Senators led off the first with a triple by Daylen Lile, who scored on a sacrifice fly by Donta' Williams for a 1-0 lead. In the second, Cortland Lawson singled and later scored on a single by Lile to give Harrisburg a 2-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels scored their only run in the fourth inning. With two outs, Jairo Pomares and Sabin Ceballos hit back-to-back singled before Bericoto knocked an RBI single to close the score to 2-1.

At 1-5, the Flying Squirrels matched their worst start to a year through six games. In their inaugural season in 2010, Richmond went 1-6 before winning seven-of-eight.

The series continues on Saturday with a doubleheader. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. with right-hander Nick Sinacola (0-0, 2.70) starting for Richmond against Harrisburg right-hander Jarlin Susana (0-1, 2.25). Right-hander Manuel Mercedes will start the second game for the Flying Squirrels.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

