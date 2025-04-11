Binghamton Splits Doubleheader with Hartford

April 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-4) split their doubleheader with the Hartford Yard Goats (5-2) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton won the first game and Hartford came-from-behind to win the second game.

Game One: Rumble Ponies 10, Yard Goats 1 (Final/7)

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (2-0) made the start for Binghamton, which was his second start of the season and of his Double-A career. Wenninger earned the victory and struck out a Double-A career-high nine batters over five innings, while allowing one run on two hits and one walk.

With Binghamton ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Ponies exploded for seven runs in the frame. The inning included seven runs on six hits with 10 batters coming to the plate. The seven runs were headlined by right fielder Travis Swaggerty's RBI double, left fielder Rowdey Jordan's three-run home run and designated hitter Jett Williams' three-run home run.

Binghamton scored in the first inning against right-hander Connor Staine (0-1) on catcher Kevin Parada's RBI single that made it 1-0. Hartford tied the game in the second frame with a solo home run from second baseman GJ Hill.

In the bottom of the second, third baseman Wyatt Young drew a two-out walk and Williams followed with a single. Center fielder Nick Morabito followed with a two-run double that put Binghamton up 3-1.

Right-hander TJ Shook pitched the final two frames in relief of Wenninger and struck out three batters over two scoreless frames, while allowing just one hit.

Game Two: Yard Goats 8, Rumble Ponies 4 (Final/7)

Hartford was down four runs heading into the final frame and scored eight runs in the top of the seventh for a come-from-behind win.

Binghamton grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on third baseman Nick Lorusso's two-run home run, his first homer of the season.

In the fifth inning, Williams scored when right-hander Victor Juarez (1-0) balked, which made it 3-0. Lorusso followed with an RBI fielder's choice that made it 4-0. Lorusso tied his career high with three runs batted in.

In the top of the seventh inning, Hartford scored eight runs on seven hits and 12 batters came to the plate. The inning was highlighted by designated hitter Cole Carrigg's RBI walk, center fielder Benny Montgomery's RBI single, third baseman Kyle Karros' game-tying two-run double, shortstop Jose Torres' go-ahead three-run home run and second baseman Dyan Jorge's RBI double.

Left-hander Felipe De La Cruz struck out six batters over 3.1 scoreless frames, and stranded the bases loaded in the second inning. Right-hander Douglas Orellana struck out five batters over 2.2 perfect frames in relief. Right-hander Trey McLoughlin allowed four runs and recorded one out in the seventh and lefty Daniel Juarez (0-1) took the loss and allowed four runs, while recording two outs in the frame.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Williams, Morabito, Parada, and Swaggerty all recorded multi-hit games in the first game of the doubleheader...Williams and Jordan each drove in three runs in the first game...Across the doubleheader, Williams went 3-for-7 with a home run, three runs batted in, four runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base...Binghamton's pitchers combined to strike out 26 strikeouts and just four walks across the doubleheader...Binghamton combined to score 14 runs on 17 hits across the two games.

