Bowen Bashes Three Hits in 8-1 Win

April 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Curve offense banged out ten hits and drew eight walks to push Altoona to an 8-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday night at Canal Park.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, Altoona used a bases loaded walk from Shawn Ross and a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead against the Akron bullpen. The Curve put the game away with six runs in the ninth inning, the most in a single inning for Altoona since August 9, 2024 at Portland.

After managing just three hits against Akron's starter Austin Peterson, the Curve picked up seven hits and drew eight walks over the final four innings at the plate. Jase Bowen (three hits) and Tres Gonzalez (two hits) recorded multi-hit games as part of a season-high ten hits for Altoona.

Wilber Dotel turned in another strong start on Friday night, allowing just one run in 3.2 innings before hitting his hard pitch limit for the night. Dotel struck out three, walked one and allowed three hits in his outing. Dotel has allowed just one run and one walk in his 8.2 innings to begin his Double-A career.

The Curve bullpen was unscored upon for the second game in a row. Jaden Woods tossed 1.1 innings with one hit allowed and a strikeout, while Cristofer Melendez struck out three over two frames. Nick Dombkowski finished the game with two strikeouts in two innings.

The Curve play the penultimate game of their series at Akron on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. The Curve will send LHP Anthony Solometo to the mound, Akron is slated to start RHP Aaron Davenport.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

-CURVE-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.