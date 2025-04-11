Somerset Patriots' Friday, April 11th Game Postponed

April 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots and Reading Fightin Phils game scheduled for Friday, April 11 at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a single admission double header at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, April 12 at 4:00 pm. The two games will be seven innings each with a 30-minute break between games. April 12th tickets are good for both games of the double header.

Fans with tickets for the Friday, April 11 game can exchange them for tickets to any 2025 Patriots home game, pending availability. Exchanges can be done in person at the box office or by emailing ticketing@somersetpatriots.com.

The fireworks show originally planned for April 11 will be rescheduled and announced at a future time.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.