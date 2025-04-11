Fightin Phils and Patriots Postponed on Friday Night

April 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Bridgewater, NJ) - Friday night's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and Somerset Patriots has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and there will be an approximate 30-minute break between games. Fans can watch the game on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns to FirstEnergy Stadium from Tuesday April 15, through Sunday, April 20, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are Unused Ticket Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities. On Friday, the first 1,000 kids receive an Andrew Painter bobblehead. Saturday will be the first fireworks show of the season, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Crime Alert Berks County and Penn Medicine Transplant Institute. The series ends Sunday when the first 1,500 kids get a Reading Hot Dogs Replica Jersey, presented by GT Church. Tickets are available and can be purchased at

rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

