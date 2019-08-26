Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: August 26 V. Hickory (Game 128)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- LHP Connor Wollersheim transferred to Columbia from Kingsport

Columbia's roster is now back to 25 players.

Columbia Fireflies (27-35, 51-77) vs. Hickory Crawdads (37-24, 78-49)

Jose Butto (4-9, 3.58) vs. RHP Hans Crouse (5-1, 4.46)

Mon., August 26, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 129

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia made a late push on Sunday in Rome but dropped the series finale, 4-3. Sunday's season-series finale between the Fireflies and Braves was another tight ballgame, a small microcosm of how the entire 2019 season has played out. Fourteen of the 22 games between Columbia and Rome were decided by three or fewer runs with the last four games decided by five total runs. Chase Chambers ripped another double and drove in two runs on Sunday.

ON A TEAR: Chambers went 5-for-11 at the dish in the Rome series with three doubles and four RBI. Columbia's first baseman had the most successful road trip at the plate, finishing with a .304 average (7-for-23) in the six games plus he drove in six runs as well.

AVANT, TOO: Chandler Avant singled in the finale against Rome on Sunday. Avant has reached safely in seven straight games. Columbia's versatile utility man also owns the longest on-base streak for any Firefly this season: 16 straight from May 30-June 28.

THE COUNTDOWN, 2019: Columbia has just four home games left in the 2019 season. In each edition of the game notes this week, we'll count down the top four moments at Segra Park this year:

4. Columbia's Doubleheader Sweep of Charleston - July 14, 2019

For the second time in 2019, Columbia swept a doubleheader and did so in pretty dominant fashion on July 14 at Segra Park. The Fireflies held the RiverDogs to just one run in 2-1 and 5-0 victories on that Sunday. First, Jose Butto heaved five shut-out innings and struck out eight in the first game, besting Yankees pitching prospect Luis Gil in the process. Then, in game two, 20-year-old Daison Acosta, who was making just his second start with Columbia, threw six one-hit innings en route a 5-0 shut-out victory. Acosta was marvelous. The right-hander struck out nine and his offense backed him up. Both Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton blasted homers in the rout.

NEVER SAY NEVER: Columbia welcomes Hickory to town on Monday. The Fireflies just faced the Crawdads last week in North Carolina and notched a pretty impressive come-back win on August 21. Columbia erased a deficit in the ninth inning and won. It was one of five times that's happened in 2019 - which is a Fireflies single-season record:

- Friday @ Rome: Trailed 5-2 after 8 ... won 7-5 (9)

- Wednesday @ Hickory: Trailed 5-4 after 8 ... won 6-5 (9)

- June 24 @ Lexington: Trailed 6-2 after 8 ... won 8-6 (9)

- May 16 @ Augusta: Trailed 3-0 after 8 ... won 5-3 (9)

- April 18 vs. Hickory: Trailed 3-2 after 8 ... won 4-3 (9)

