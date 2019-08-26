Monday's Road Contest in Lexington Cancelled

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Due to inclement weather in the Lexington area, tonight's West Virginia Power game against the Lexington Legends has been cancelled and will not be made up. The two teams will begin their rain-shortened three-game series Tuesday, August 27, at 7:05 p.m.

RHP Juan Then (0-1, 1.50 ERA) will take the mound for West Virginia, while Lexington's starter has yet to be determined. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, online at www.wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power returns to Appalachian Power Park for their final homestand of 2019 August 30, as they welcome in the Greensboro Grasshoppers for a four-game set that runs through September 2. The highlight of the homestand comes Friday with Deaf Awareness Night, presented by the West Virginia Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, where the Power will sport special ASL-themed jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off on the LiveSource app during the game, and there will be interpreters throughout the ballpark! The Power will also host their final postgame fireworks show of the season, presented by Encova Insurance. For tickets and more information, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

