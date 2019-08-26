RiverDogs' Maciejewski Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

August 26, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - Following eight shutout frames on Wednesday night, RiverDogs southpaw Josh Maciejewski has been recognized as the South Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday.

Following a two-game stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Maciejewski (pronounced "mah-chee-ESS-skee") returned to the RiverDogs this week to turn in a career-best outing, fanning seven over eight innings on Wednesday night against West Virginia. He scattered just two hits and issued one walk on a night in which Charleston soared through a 1-0 win in just an hour and 59 minutes, the shortest nine-inning game played at Riley Park since the 2006 season.

The start marked the UNC-Charlotte product's longest outing of his career and he tied a career-best with seven punchouts on the night. It was the first time a RiverDog pitcher threw up eight zeroes in a game since Nick Green on May 6, 2017 against Delmarva. The North Carolina native has now turned in a quality start in all three appearances as a RiverDog.

Maciejewski is the third RiverDogs pitcher recognized with the league's weekly accolades and the second in a row after Luis Medina garnered the award last week. Luis Gil was recognized for the week of June 10-16 while outfielder Josh Stowers was the SAL's Player of the Week for May 20-26.

The RiverDogs cast off for their final road trip of the 2019 season on Monday night as they take on first-place Asheville in a four-game set in North Carolina. With Maciejewski slated to take the ball Tuesday night, the RiverDogs send ace Roansy Contreras (10-5, 3.59) to the bump on Monday night with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m from McCormick Field. Catch the game on "The Big Talker" WTMA 1250AM and online streaming on riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 7.

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season are available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.