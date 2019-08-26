Moore to Coach in Arizona Fall League

PHOENIX, AZ - The Delmarva Shorebirds are pleased to announced that manager Kyle Moore has been named as a coach for the Surprise Saguaros of the Arizona Fall League, which begins play on Wednesday, September 18.

Moore, 33, will join the Saguaros staff under the direction of manager Scott Thorman, currently a manager for the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Royals) in the Carolina League. The Saguaros' roster will be made up of elite prospects from the Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Washington Nationals.

Joining Moore from the Orioles on the Saguaros' field staff is athletic trainer Marty Brinker, currently in his second season in the role for the Frederick Keys. Brinker was the Shorebirds' athletic trainer in 2017.

In his first season as manager, Moore has helped guide the Shorebirds to record-setting heights. Delmarva cruised to the Northern Division championship in the first half, punching their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2005. The Shorebirds have already set a franchise record for regular season wins, surpassing the 23-year-old mark with their 84th victory on August 20. With eight games to go in the regular season, the Shorebirds stand four wins shy of becoming the first South Atlantic League team in 13 years to reach 90 wins.

Moore, now in his 10th season in the Orioles system as a player or coach, managed at short-season Aberdeen last year before taking the head job with the Shorebirds. Manager is the fourth different position he's held on the Delmarva coaching staff, serving previously as strength and conditioning coach (2012), player/coach (2015), and hitting coach (2016).

The six-team Arizona Fall League, which began play in 1992, features elite young players from every Major League Baseball Club and is regarded as a "finishing school" for top prospects. Of the 5,000 players to pass through the league, over 2,900 have made it to the major leagues. The AFL has produced nearly 300 MLB All-Stars, 19 league MVPs, and six Cy Young Award winners, as well as 42 MLB managers and 56 MLB umpires.

The Arizona Fall League will play three games per day, six days a week, starting on September 18. The 14th annual Fall Stars Game (Saturday, October 12) and AFL Championship Game (Saturday, October 26) will be played at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Tickets for Arizona Fall League games can be purchased at ballpark ticket windows or at MLB.com/AFL.

