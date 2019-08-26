Legends and Power Series Opener Cancelled
August 26, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release
WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK - Tonight's Lexington Legends and West Virginia game has been cancelled due to inclement weather conditions. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged at the box office for any 2019 regular season Legends game at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
The Legends and Power will kick off their rain-shortened, three-game series tomorrow, August 27th at 7:05pm.
The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 26, 2019
- Monday's Road Contest in Lexington Cancelled - West Virginia Power
- Legends and Power Series Opener Cancelled - Lexington Legends
- Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: August 26 V. Hickory (Game 128) - Columbia Fireflies
- Game Notes (August 26) - West Virginia Power
- Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes - Hagerstown Suns
- RiverDogs' Maciejewski Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week - Charleston RiverDogs
- Moore to Coach in Arizona Fall League - Delmarva Shorebirds
- 2019 Fireflies Homestand Highlights - August 26-29 - Columbia Fireflies
- 'Dads Playoff Tickets Now on Sale - Hickory Crawdads
- Intimidators Sweep Charleston with Sunday Win - Kannapolis Intimidators
- Pitching Leads the Way as Rome Beats Columbia 4-3 - Rome Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.