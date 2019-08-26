Legends and Power Series Opener Cancelled

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK - Tonight's Lexington Legends and West Virginia game has been cancelled due to inclement weather conditions. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged at the box office for any 2019 regular season Legends game at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

The Legends and Power will kick off their rain-shortened, three-game series tomorrow, August 27th at 7:05pm.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

