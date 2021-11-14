Fagemo's Hat Trick Lifts Reign Back to Winning Ways
November 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
A bounceback effort propelled the Ontario Reign (10-1-0-1) to a 6-3 win on the road over the Tucson Roadrunners (4-5-1-0) Saturday night at the Tucson Convention Center. Led by forward Samuel Fagemo, who became the first Ontario player to record a hat trick this season, the Reign won for the ninth time in their last 10 games.
Defender Sean Durzi also had a big night for Ontario in the victory, scoring two power play goals and adding two assists for his second 4-point effort of the 2021-22 campaign. In addition, forward Vladimir Tkachev picked up three assists and goaltender Garret Sparks earned the win with 27 saves.
Date: November 13, 2021
Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
ONT 2 3 1 6
TUC 1 1 1 3
Shots PP
ONT 28 2/6
TUC 30 2/9
Three Stars -
1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
2. Sean Durzi (ONT)
3. Vladimir Tkachev (ONT)
W: Garret Sparks
L: Josef Korenar
Next Game: Sunday, November 21, 2021 vs. Stockton | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
