Kraken Assign Riley Sheahan to Charlotte

November 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







After clearing waivers earlier today, Riley Sheahan has officially been assigned to Charlotte from Seattle.

The 29-year-old is in his 10th pro season and brings nearly 600 NHL games to the Charlotte lineup, boasting 180 career points (71g, 109a) while suiting up for Detroit, Pittsburgh, Florida, Edmonton, Buffalo and Seattle. This season, Sheahan has logged 14 games for the Kraken and picked up three points (1g, 2a) along the way.

Sheahan, the 21st overall pick in 2010, has recorded 56 points (25g, 31a) in 110 AHL games during his career as well, most recently in the 2013-14 season. As a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins, he captured a Calder Cup in 2013, tying for third on the team in postseason scoring.

Sheahan comes aboard a Checkers team currently on a long road swing, with the squad capping off a three-in-three set tonight against the Hershey Bears. With the newest addition the Checkers currently house 15 forwards on their roster, including PTO signee Ryan Lohin.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.