Marlies Look to Wrap up Road Trip with Win in Chicago

November 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies are looking wrap up their four-game road trip with a win on Sunday afternoon in Chicago. The Marlies are 2-1-0-0 against Central Division opponents and 1-0-0-0 against the Chicago Wolves.

The two teams met on Saturday night for the first time since April 19, 2015. The Marlies came out victorious with a 5-1 win, and are 4-1-0-0 in their last five games. Toronto had 12 different players on the scoresheet in Saturday's game.

Toronto's penalty kill was perfect in Saturday's game as they went 6-for-6, with one shorthanded goal. Toronto has recorded three shorthanded goals this season (Marc Michaelis, Brett Seney, Alex Steeves).

The Marlies have outscored their opponents 16-14 on the road so far this season. Josh Ho-Sang and Alex Steeves lead the Marlies in goals on the road with three. Ho-Sang also leads the team in points on the road with five.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

