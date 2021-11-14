Heat Fall in OT; Point Streak at 11 Games

STOCKTON, Calif. - For a third time this week, the Stockton Heat played past 60 minutes of regulation. Tonight, the decision went to the opposition, with Ben Jones of the Henderson Silver Knights delivering the final blow one minute into overtime to hand Stockton its first loss in nearly a month in a 4-3 hockey game.

Both teams racked up three total power play goals in the opening frame, beginning with Luke Philp's fourth tally of the season, countered during a five-on-three power play by Henderson's Paul Cotter. Connor Zary earned his first goal of the campaign in the final minutes of the first to give Stockton a 2-1 advantage through 20 minutes.

Adam Ruzicka's team-leading 9th goal of the year gave Stockton a cushion in the final five minutes of the second, but was quickly negated 13 seconds later by Colt Conrad's net-front re-direct to shave the Heat lead to 3-2 heading into the last period.

Pavel Dorofeyev squared the game at 3-3 2:02 into the final period, but the remaining 17:58 of regulation wasn't enough to determine a winner. Glenn Gawdin had two glorious chances to win it for the Heat, but was denied by Logan Thompson both times in Henderson's crease. Exactly 1:00 into the extra session, Ben Jones secured the second point for Henderson, and ended the Heat's franchise record nine-game win streak with a 4-3 final score.

NOTABLE

Glenn Gawdin's pair of assists ties him with Ryan Lomberg for the most points in Stockton Heat history. Gawdin has points in all but one game with the Heat this year (9gp, 1g-10ast-11pts)

Adam Ruzicka hit pay dirt for a second straight game, earning his team-leading 9th goal of the campaign

Tonight's game was the second time this season, and the team's first since November 3rd at San Jose (4-1 W) in which two power play goals were scored. The Heat were 2/4 in both contests.

Despite dropping the contest, the Heat have earned at least a standings point in all 11 games played thus far this year, and still maintain 1st in the Pacific Division by virtue of points percentage (0.909).

The Heat are one of the last two teams in the entire AHL undefeated in regulation, with the Utica Comets still standing as the last undefeated team in the league at 9-0-0-0.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 2-4

STK PK - 4-5

THREE STARS

First - Ben Jones (OT GWG)

Second - Glenn Gawdin (2ast, tied w/Ryan Lomberg for Stockton's all-time scoring lead w/109pts)

Third - Paul Cotter (PPG, Ast)

GOALIES

W - Logan Thompson (34:11 relief, 22sv/23sh)

OTL - Dustin Wolf (21sv/24sh)

UP NEXT

The Heat travel to southern California to take on the Ontario Reign on Sunday, November 21st and Monday, November 22nd. Following the pair of showdowns, the team continues the road trip with a pair of post-Thanksgiving games against the Colorado Eagles on November 26th and 27th.

