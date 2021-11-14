Comets Remain Unbeaten, Defeat Senators 4-1

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets continue to roll during the 2021-22 season as they won their 10th straight game of the campaign. On the road in Belleville, the team kept the win streak alive with a 4-1 victory.

In the first period, the captain started the scoring as he did the day before when he found a loose puck in front of Senators netminder Kevin Mandolese and fired it just under the crossbar and in at 13:51 giving the Comets a 1-0 advantage.

During the middle frame, Comets' defenseman Reilly Walsh scored his first goal of the season when he wristed a shot past Mandolese at 13:18. The goal assisted by Nathan Schnarr was his second assist of the game and helped extend the lead to 2-0 after forty minutes of action.

In the final period of regulation, Fabian Zetterlund helped the team to a 3-0 lead at 2:03 after he sliced through the Senators defense and wristed a shot behind the Belleville goalie. Nikita Okhotiuk and Marian Studenic. The Senators added a goal with their netminder on the bench, Pontus Åberg scored to put Belleville on the board when the puck just slid past Comets netminder Akira Schmid at 16:55. But, later on, Comets forward AJ Greer struck for an empty net tally and finished the game off with a 4-1 win for Utica.

The Comets went 0-2 on the power play while the Senators were 0-1. The Comets outshot the opposition 32-31 in route to victory.

The Comets will step onto the ice in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon before coming back to the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, November 19th against the Charlotte Checkers. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

