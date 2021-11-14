Alex D'Orio Reassigned to Wheeling

November 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Alex D'Orio has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

In three games with Wheeling this season, D'Orio amassed a 2-0-0 record, 3.66 goals against average and .867 save percentage.

D'Orio rose to prominence with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old logged a 6-3-1 record and finished fourth in the league in goals against average (2.18) as well as fifth in save percentage (.915).

In 45 career games with Wheeling, D'Orio has amassed a 3.33 goals against average, .891 save percentage, one shutout and a 16-21-3 record.

Pittsburgh signed D'Orio to a three-year, entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after he won the QMJHL Championship with the Saint John Sea Dogs. The Sherbrooke, Québec native proceeded to lead the QMJHL in saves (1478) during 2017-18.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is on the road for their next game on Nov. 19 against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2021

