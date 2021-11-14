Blue Jackets Recall Forward Justin Danforth from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Justin Danforth from the Monsters. In eight appearances for the Monsters this season, Danforth posted 2-3-5 with a -6 rating.

A 5'9", 185 lb. right-shooting native of Oshawa, ON, Danforth, 28, posted 6-6-12 with 16 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 29 career AHL appearances for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Rochester Americans, and Cleveland spanning parts three seasons from 2016-18 and 2021-22.

In 115 Liiga appearances for Lukko spanning two seasons from 2018-19, Danforth contributed 45-67-112 with 99 penalty minutes and a +33 rating. In 2019-20, Danforth was named to the Liiga All-Star Team and claimed the Lasse Oksanen Award as Liiga's best regular-season player, along with the Veli-Pekka Ketola Trophy as Liiga's top scorer. In 58 KHL appearances for Votyaz Podolsk in 2020-21, Danforth supplied 23-32-55 with 50 penalty minutes and a +3 rating.

In 47 ECHL appearances for the Reading Royals and Cincinnati Cyclones from 2016-18, Danfoth logged 29-33-62 with 42 penalty minutes and a +25 rating. In 2017-18, Danforth was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the ECHL Second All-Star Team, and participated in the ECHL All-Star Game, while claiming the John A. Daley Trophy as ECHL Rookie of the Year.

Prior to his professional career, Danforth tallied 42-82-124 with 125 penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 147 NCAA appearances for Sacred Heart University spanning four seasons from 2013-17. In 2013-14, Danforth was named AHA Rookie of the Year and claimed a spot on the AHA All-Rookie Team before being named to the 2015-16 AHA Second All-Conference Team and the 2016-17 AHA First All-Star Team. Internationally, Danforth helped Canada claim Gold Medals at the 2020-21 IIHF World Championship and the 2019-20 Spengler Cup.

