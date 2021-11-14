Henderson Breaks Stockton's Winning Streak, 4-3
November 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights broke Stockton's nine game winning streak in OT, 4-3, on Saturday night at Stockton Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Nick DeSimone opened up the scoring with an early goal for the Stockton Heat. Paul Cotter followed up with a power play goal for the Silver Knights, tying up the contest. The Heat's Connor Zary gave the team another lead with a goal late into the first period. Adam Ruzicka added to Stockton's tally but was quickly answered by a Silver Knights goal 13-seconds later from Colt Conrad. Pavel Dorofeyev tied it up again early in the third period with a goal from the top of the right circle. The game entered OT, where Ben Jones scored the game winning goal one-minute in.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights continue their road journey against the Colorado Eagles on Nov. 19 and 20 at 6:05 p.m. PT at Budweiser Events Center. Watch on AHLtv or listen live on 1230 The Game.
