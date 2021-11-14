Henderson Breaks Stockton's Winning Streak, 4-3

November 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights broke Stockton's nine game winning streak in OT, 4-3, on Saturday night at Stockton Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Nick DeSimone opened up the scoring with an early goal for the Stockton Heat. Paul Cotter followed up with a power play goal for the Silver Knights, tying up the contest. The Heat's Connor Zary gave the team another lead with a goal late into the first period. Adam Ruzicka added to Stockton's tally but was quickly answered by a Silver Knights goal 13-seconds later from Colt Conrad. Pavel Dorofeyev tied it up again early in the third period with a goal from the top of the right circle. The game entered OT, where Ben Jones scored the game winning goal one-minute in.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights continue their road journey against the Colorado Eagles on Nov. 19 and 20 at 6:05 p.m. PT at Budweiser Events Center. Watch on AHLtv or listen live on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.