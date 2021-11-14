Bears Conclude Weekend with 5-2 Loss to Charlotte

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears concluded the weekend with a 5-2 loss against the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday night at GIANT Center. Charlotte tagged the Bears with five unanswered goals, including four tallies on the power play. Hershey returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 20 with a road tilt against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 PM.

Garrett Pilon scored the game's first goal for the Bears with a highlight reel move at the 15:39 mark. Joe Snively fed Pilon from the right wing, and Pilon danced around the Charlotte defender with a curl and drag move. Before the frame expired, the Checkers answered with two power play goals separated by only 1:17. First, Scott Wilson tied the score at 18:13 courtesy of a fortunate bounce, followed by a strike from Kole Lind at 19:30. Shots after 20 minutes were 15-8 Hershey.

Only 44 seconds into the middle period, Max McCormick scored the eventual game-winner with a bar-down bullet from the left wing. Alexander True added his sixth goal of the season with a power play marker at 7:59. Shots after 40 minutes were 30-24 Checkers with Charlotte holding a 4-1 advantage.

Lind scored his second power play goal of the evening on a 5-on-3 advantage at 14:21 of the third period to open a 5-1 cushion. Hershey forward Riley Sutter broke the five unanswered Charlotte scoring run with his first goal of the season at 19:50 to round out a 5-2 final scoring line. Shots totaled 31-26 Hershey through 60 minutes of regulation.

