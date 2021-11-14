Bakersfield Overcomes San Diego

The San Diego Gulls dropped a 4-2 decision to the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Jacob Perreault scored a pair of goals for his first professional multi-goal game, continuing his career high point streak to seven games (5-6=11). Perreault's point streak ranks as the fourth-longest current streak in the AHL, and tied for the sixth-longest this season. At 19 years, six months and 29 days, Perreault's streak marks the longest by a Gull under the age of 20. Perreault ranks ninth among AHL leaders in scoring (6-7=13) and goals, while pacing San Diego in goals, assists and points.

Nikolas Brouillard, Jacob Larsson, Greg Pateryn and Danny O'Regan each earned assists. Brouillard's assist marks his fifth point over his last five games (1-4=5).

Lukas Dostal made 27 saves in the setback.

Nathan Larose made his AHL debut.

The San Diego Gulls will travel to San Jose for their first meeting of the season with the Barracuda on Friday, Nov. 19 at SAP Center (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jacob Perreault

On executing the lacrosse-style goal:

Honestly, I didn't even think about doing the Michigan until last year. Playing as the youngest team, it kind of showed me some and kind of gave me the confidence to do them in a game. That kind of led to the game and when I got the puck behind the net, I tried to fake a pass going one way and I kind of had the idea I was going to do a lacrosse goal so I just tried to buy it some more time and when I saw there was an opening, I just went for it and got the best of it.

On his first goal and if he's settled into the season:

Yeah, I'm feeling really good. I think the coaching staff have just been doing a really good job of pushing us in practices and just like getting us in shape for games and playing the right way. I think it's really helped me so far in the season and I feel like since game one to this game, I'm just improving every game and that's just really something I want going through the season.

On the third period:

They played a good third period, but I think we just didn't get the best end of the stick here. We had our chances, but we couldn't bear down and they got their chances and beared down. Dos (Dostal) was really good in net for us so there's nothing you can really do about it besides go in practice and work as hard as you can here for the next game.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On what the team can learn from the game:

Well, first time we played three games this week. First two periods were quite good, actually. I'm quite happy with them. We have a young team, let's face it. We have a lot of young guys and a couple guys that are working on their game. The third period was just a showing of two things: a lot of young players on the ice and learning how to win together. We have guys that are coming from everywhere. So it's that chemistry that I know everybody wants things quick, but we'll be back in that situation and we'll be better. We'll work at it. That's a good team on the other side. They're big, they're fast, they have like three guys that weren't there last year. So, it's the process, that's what it is. I'm disappointed, obviously, for the players. I'm not happy about it. Happy we were 2-1 up on a good team after two periods. We carried a lot of the play, but it was too much for our young guys. We could tell. We were overwhelmed about winning and winning is hard. It's tough.

On Perreault's lacrosse goal:

I'm happy about the goal but I'm more happy the way he reacted after. He didn't get overexcited about it. (He) kept playing the right way, so that's what's fun. He's a talented young guy, but at the end of the day he went back to playing the way that has given him success.

On having a day off Sunday:

Yeah, I think it was a mental war in the third. We were overusing a lot of players. Like I said before, a lot of guys are playing more minutes than they ever thought in this league. A lot of guys didn't even think they were going to be in this league. So, I think for them it's the learning. They have some good moments. It'd be false to say that everything is bad. This week, we had a really good game on Wednesday, we had a character battle back yesterday and got a point, and we were up after two periods here. I gotta see the silver lining and I gotta see the big picture cause it wouldn't be fair to the player. It wouldn't fair to the process.

