Game Preview: Checkers at Bears, 5 PM

November 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, against the Charlotte Checkers this evening at GIANT Center. The Checkers are the affiliate of the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken. Tonight is Hershey's fourth game versus Charlotte this season.

Charlotte Checkers (5-5-1-0) vs. Hershey Bears (6-3-2-1)

November 14, 2021 | 5 PM | Game #13 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Sullivan (89), Patrick Hanrahan (54)

Linespersons: Ryan Knapp (73), Michael Magee (41)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoueux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears are coming off a 5-4 shootout win last night at Syracuse. Both teams traded goals in a back-and-forth first period, and Hershey opened a 4-2 lead in the second period thanks to a pair of goals that came in a span of only eight seconds from Joe Snively and Ryan Dmowski. Syracuse responded with a pair of goals in the third period to tie the game, 4-4, but a critical late penalty kill from Hershey forced overtime. The game progressed to a shootout where Hershey received goals from Snively and Mike Sgarbossa to secure the win. Goaltender Phoenix Copley made 34 saves and stopped a pair of shots in the shootout to earn the victory. The Checkers are coming off a 4-0 win last night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Cole Schwindt had a hat trick for Charlotte, and the Checkers went 7-for-7 on the penalty kill. Chris Gibson earned the shutout with 30 saves.

SNIVELY RED HOT:

Forward Joe Snively notched three points last night, striking for two goals and an assist, while also adding the deciding goal in the shootout. Over his past three games, Snively had registered six points (5g, 1a). He is now tied for the team lead in goals (5) and power play goals (2). He ranks third on the team in points (9) and is second in shots (34).

FANTASTIC FIRSTS:

In last night's victory at Syracuse, Hershey's enjoyed several firsts. Winger Beck Malenstyn notched his first goal of the season, scoring just 43 seconds into the contest. With his goal in the second period, forward Ryan Dmowski struck for his first marker as a Bear in only his third game with the club. The goal was assisted by Drake Rymsha, who notched his first point as a member of the Chocolate and White.

ANOTHER DATE WITH CHARLOTTE:

Tonight is Hershey's 12th game of the season, and this evening's contest already marks the Chocolate and White's fourth game versus the Checkers. Hershey is 2-1-0-0 versus Charlotte, claiming a 5-2 win in Chocolatetown on Oct. 16, and scoring a 2-1 overtime victory on a Lucas Johansen sudden-death goal on Oct. 23 at the Bojangles' Coliseum. Forward Garrett Pilon has enjoyed success versus the Checkers, tallying six points (3g, 3a) in three games, while Mike Sgarbossa has five points (2g, 3a). Hershey is 4-for-15 (26.7%) on the power play in the season series. Charlotte is led by Alexander True who has five points (3g, 2a) in three games versus the Bears.

ZACH IS BACK:

Goaltender Zach Fucale was re-assigned to the Bears on Saturday, returning to the Chocolate and White after his sensational NHL debut. The 26-year-old goaltender earned a 21-save shutout for the Washington Capitals on Thursday, blanking the Detroit Red Wings on the road, 2-0. Fucale became the first goalie in Washington history to record a shutout in his NHL debut. The netminder is 3-0-2 this season with Hershey, registering a 1.73 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. He won his lone start versus Charlotte, stopping 27 shots in a 2-1 overtime win on Oct. 23.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.