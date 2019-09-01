Express Topple Chasers 5-3

Storm Chasers designated hitter Jimmy Govern crushed his first career Triple-A home run and drove in two runs, while Express first baseman Taylor Jones drove in three runs in Round Rock's 5-3 win over Omaha in front of 6,853 fans on Sunday night at Werner Park.

2B Taylor Featherston smashed a solo home run in the second inning to give the Storm Chasers the early 1-0 lead. After Jones gave the Express a 2-1 lead with a two-run blast in the fourth, Govern drove in the tying run when he reached on a fielder's choice in the bottom half of the frame. Round Rock, however, answered right back with a two-run fifth headlined by RF Chas McCormick 's RBI single. Govern cut Omaha's deficit to 4-3 with his solo blast in the seventh, yet the Express had an answer again, as Jones drove in his third run o the game with a double to left.

Jones (2-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) was joined by McCormick (2-4, R, 3B, RBI) and 2B Myles Straw in recording two knocks. 1B Erich Weiss (2-4, R, 2B) was the lone Storm Chasers hitter to collect a multi-hit effort.

Round Rock starter Carson LaRue (7.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) earned the win with a quality outing, while Dean Deetz (2.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 5 K) fired two scoreless frames to notch his second save. Omaha lefty Foster Griffin (7.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K), meanwhile, suffered the defeat..

The two teams are set to complete their respective regular season slates on Monday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05pm CT.

