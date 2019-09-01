Iowa Holds on for 6-5 Victory over Memphis

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (74-65) scored five runs in the first inning en route to a 6-5 defeat of the Memphis Redbirds (69-70), Sunday at Principal Park.

Consecutive hits from Donnie Dewees, Jim Adduci, P.J. Higgins and Dixon Machado opened the first and led to a 1-0 Iowa lead with Higgins collecting the RBI. Vimael Machin drew a bases-load walk to force in another run, before a Zack Short double knocked in a pair. Johnny Field capped the five-run effort with a sacrifice fly.

Memphis countered in the second as an Adolis Garcia homer off rehabbing Kendall Graveman got the visitors on the board. The righty held the Redbirds to the sole run on two hits through 3.0 frames. He walked one and fanned two.

In the fifth, Higgins blasted his fifth homer of the season as an I-Cub to add necessary insurance to for Iowa. John Nogowski answered with a two-run shot in the sixth to shrink the gap to 6-3.

Memphis kept the game alive with two runs on four hits in the ninth to make it a one-run game, but the comeback fell short as Alex Wilson collected the save.

Matt Swarmer (10-11) netted the win with three earned runs allowed through 5.0 innings. The righty walked none and struck out five.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Charcer Burks made his Triple-A debut as a defensive replacement in left field in the eighth.

- P.J. Higgins went 2-for-4 with two runs, one home run and one RBI.

The I-Cubs complete the 2019 regular season at 12:08 p.m. on Monday. The I-Cubs return to Principal Park on Friday, Sept. 4 for a 7:08 p.m. first pitch in Game 3 of the first round of the PCL Playoffs. The first 1,000 fans will receive a rally towel. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

