Rios Homers and Drives in Five Runs in Dodgers Win

Oklahoma City - Edwin RÃ­os collected five RBI Sunday afternoon and the Oklahoma City Dodgers built a 6-0 lead through three innings on the way to an 11-5 win against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

RÃ­os hit a three-run homer, two-run double, walked twice and scored three runs in the game as he collected his second five-RBI game of the season with OKC.

RÃ­os boosted his season total to a team-leading 31 home runs as he homered for the fifth time in seven starts. He now has 91 RBI with the Dodgers this season and is the first OKC player to eclipse the 91-RBI mark in a season since Nelson Cruz in 2008 (99 RBI).

Oklahoma City (62-76) took the lead in the first inning Sunday.

RÃ­os drew a two-out walk and Kyle Garlick followed with a two-run homer that landed just past the top of the wall in left-center field for a 2-0 Dodgers lead. The homer was Garlick's 23rd of the season with OKC.

Connor Joe led off the bottom of the second inning with a double. Jake Peter followed and hit the ball toward New Orleans' second baseman Deven Marrero. The ball hit off his glove and went into right field, allowing Joe to score on the error for a 3-0 Dodgers lead.

Oklahoma City added three runs in the third inning. The first five batters of the inning reached for the Dodgers and DJ Peters and Joe hit back-to-back RBI singles for a 5-0 Dodgers lead. Later with one out, Drew Jackson singled into right field to bring home another OKC run for a 6-0 lead.

Wilkin Castillo connected on a RBI double in the fifth inning to get the Baby Cakes on the scoreboard and cut the Dodgers' lead to 6-1.

New Orleans (72-65) loaded the bases without an out in the sixth inning. Later after two outs were made, a wild pitch by Dodgers pitcher Logan Bawcom allowed a run to score and cut OKC's lead to 6-2.

RÃ­os hammered a three-run homer over the New Orleans bullpen in right field to extend to a 9-2 lead with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

New Orleans hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the eighth inning to cut OKC's lead to 9-3.

RÃ­os hit a two-run double to the wall in center field in the bottom of the inning for an 11-3 Dodgers lead.

Castillo led off the ninth inning with a triple for New Orleans and scored on a two-run homer out to left field by Gabriel Guerrero to trim OKC's lead to 11-5.

Dodgers starting pitcher Bawcom (3-3) picked up the win, holding the Baby Cakes to two runs and allowing seven hits over 6.0 innings. He issued two walks and recorded six strikeouts.

New Orleans starting pitcher Nick Neidert (3-4) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) and seven hits over 2.1 innings. He issued two walks and recorded one strikeout.

After being held to one run total over the first two games of the current series, Oklahoma City tallied its highest run total Sunday since a 14-11 win at Round Rock Aug. 18.

The OKC Dodgers wrap up the 2019 season and finish their series against the Baby Cakes at 11:05 a.m. Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

