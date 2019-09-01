OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 1, 2019

September 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





New Orleans Baby Cakes (72-64) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (61-76)

Game #138 of 139/Home #68 of 69 (29-38)

Pitching Probables: NO-RHP Nick Neidert (3-3, 4.19) vs. OKC-RHP Logan Bawcom (2-3, 4.63)

Sunday, September 1, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their final series of the 2019 season at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the New Orleans Baby Cakes during Fan Appreciation Weekend. Today is a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday and Red the Bat Dog will assist on the field during pregame activities and serve as bat dog for the game's first three innings.

Last Game: New Orleans held the Dodgers to four hits Saturday, sending OKC to a 3-0 loss at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Three New Orleans pitchers combined for the shutout, led by 5.0 scoreless innings by starting pitcher Mike Kickham. New Orleans took the lead on a RBI single by Rosell Herrera in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, Magneuris Sierra lined a single into left field and a run scored on the play when Dodgers left fielder Zach Reks committed a throwing error. Eddy Alvarez followed with a RBI single into right field for a 3-0 New Orleans lead. Kickham (5-5) picked up the win, allowing two hits over 5.0 shutout innings. Dylan Lee followed with 3.0 shutout innings and Jose Quijada closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save with the Baby Cakes. Mitchell White pitched 3.0 scoreless innings to start the game for OKC, allowing one hit with four strikeouts while facing the minimum. Rob Zastryzny (3-6) followed White on the mound and was charged with the loss, allowing all three New Orleans runs and six hits over 3.0 innings. He issued one walk and recorded three K's. Tyler Thornburg, Josh Sborz and Kevin Quackenbush held the Baby Cakes without a run and to one hit over the final 3.0 innings combined.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Bawcom (2-3) returns to the mound after a strong performance earlier this homestand...Bawcom pitched 6.1 innings of one-run ball Aug. 27 against Iowa to help the Dodgers to a 5-2 win and snap the team's seven-game losing streak. He surrendered three singles and three walks to go along with five strikeouts. The outing was tied for the longest of his season and career...In his five outings (four starts) at The Brick this season, Bawcom has posted a 3.42 ERA while holding opponents to a .230 average...Across three Dodgers minor league affiliates this season, Bawcom has a 3-3 record with a 4.29 ERA. He's notched 55 strikeouts against 16 walks in 63.0 IP...Bawcom signed with the Dodgers in mid-April as a free agent to begin his fourth career stint in the organization...He made eight starts for OKC in 2018, going 2-4 with a 6.52 ERA over 38.2 innings with 21 walks and 31 strikeouts and spent most of the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, making 12 starts...Bawcom was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 17th round in 2010 from UT-Arlington and has also played in the Mariners, Padres and A's organizations...Tonight is Bawcom's second meeting of the season with the Baby Cakes. During a June 26 tilt in OKC, Bawcom held New Orleans to two runs and seven hits over 6.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts, but was charged with the loss in OKC's 3-1 defeat.

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 5-9 2018: 9-7 All-time: 183-163 At OKC: 97-76 The Dodgers and Baby Cakes close out the season with their fourth series of 2019 and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...This is the final series ever between the Dodgers and Baby Cakes, as the New Orleans franchise is relocating to Wichita next season. OKC and New Orleans have been playing each other since 1993 in the American Association...The teams split their previous series in OKC, June 25-28, with each of the final three games decided by one or two runs...So far the Baby Cakes have outscored the Dodgers, 91-56, and outhit the Dodgers, 144-91. The Baby Cakes are batting .297, while holding OKC to a .198 average. The Dodgers have been held to one or no runs six times in 13 meetings and have at least 10 strikeouts in 10 of 14 games...New Orleans has clinched a win in the season series for only the second time in the last eight seasons.

Where's the Beef?: Last night, the Dodgers were shut out for the ninth time this season, third time in the last 14 games and second time in the last seven games. OKC has now been held to two runs or less in four of the last seven games, six times of the last 10 games and nine times during their 28 games in August. Over the last 10 games, the Dodgers have scored 28 runs while batting .215 (64x298) with eight home runs and 19 extra-base hits. They've struck out 102 times and have gone 7-for-65 (.108) with runners in scoring position, including 0-for-the-last-15...The Dodgers have been blanked over the past 17 innings while having just one runner advance as far as third base. The team is also 0-for-the-last-21 with runners on base...Including last night, the Dodgers have been outhit by their opponent in 14 of the last 16 games...Last night marked the sixth time this season OKC was held without an extra-base hit and second time in the last seven games...During the team's current 3-13 slide which began Aug. 15, the Dodgers have totaled the fewest hits in the PCL (110) and rank second-to-last in both batting average (.221) and runs (61).

Simply De-Lux: Gavin Lux collected two of the Dodgers' four hits last night as he has now reached base safely in 46 of his first 49 games with OKC...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .392/.478/.719/1.197. He has 78 hits, 24 multi-hit games, 35 XBH, 39 RBI and 54 runs. During that time, Lux's AVG is first in the domestic full-season Minors or Majors, while his OBP is second, OPS is third, runs are tied for third, SLG is fifth, hits are tied for fifth, 143 total bases are seventh and his extra-base hits are tied for ninth...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .347 and his 159 total hits are fifth in the domestic Minors...He entered Thursday's game with a batting average below .400 for the first time since joining OKC.

Eddie Stays Ready: Edwin RÃ-os leads OKC, as well as all Dodgers farmhands, with 30 homers this season, and he's gone deep in four of his last six starts...With his homer Thursday night, RÃ-os became just the third OKC player with a 30-homer season during the team's modern PCL era, joining Nelson Cruz (37 in 2008) and Mike Hessman (35 in 2012). He is up to 86 RBI this season, becoming the first OKC player with that many RBI since 2008...RÃ-os has cranked 16 homers in just 32 games following the All-Star Break after hitting 14 dingers in 71 games before the break. The 16 homers during that time rank tied for fifth in the PCL, and the four individuals ahead of him have played in at least five more games.

Dubious Distinctions: After Saturday's loss, the Dodgers are 2-10 over their last 12 games, 3-13 over the last 16 games and 61-76 overall this season. OKC's 76 losses this season are the most since the team rejoined the PCL in 1998, surpassing the previous high of 75 set by the 2011 team (68-75) and 2009 team (69-75). It's the most losses for any OKC team since the final year of the Oklahoma City 89ers in 1997 (82)...The Dodgers' record is currently 15 games below .500. The most games an OKC team has finished a season below .500 since 1998 is seven in 2011...OKC has also dropped seven of their last nine games at home. At 29-38, the Dodgers have ensured the team will finish with its worst home record in its 22 seasons at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The team had posted losing records just twice previously at The Brick and not since 2007...The team went 9-19 in August, marking the fewest wins in a non-April month since going 10-18 in June 2005.

Kings of K's: The Dodgers pitching staff whiffed 13 batters last night, marking the team's 61st double-digit strikeout game this season and 34th with 12 or more strikeouts. They currently lead the PCL with 1,269 strikeouts and need nine K's over the final two games to surpass the team record of 1,277 set in 2017...The Dodgers are aiming to lead the league in strikeouts for the third time in the last four seasons.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are down 0-2 in a series for the fourth time in the last five series...Since joining OKC Aug. 4, Zach McKinstry is batting .400 (32x80) with 15 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 15 runs scored over 24 games...Connor Joe's 72 walks are tied for second-most in the PCL, tied for sixth-most in OKC's modern PCL era (since 1998) and are the most walks by an OKC player since Brandon Boggs in 2010 (72). He ranks fourth in the PCL with a .424 OBP...Neither the Dodgers nor the Baby Cakes have hit a homer over the first two games of the series. The Dodgers have not gone three straight games without hitting a homer since May 22-24 at New Orleans...Today is the team's first day game since July 18 at Iowa.

