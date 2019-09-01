Aces Fall in Penultimate Game of 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah. - Sunday night was a tale of two stories. The first four innings of tonight's contest were a slugfest. The Aces scored six runs in the top of the first inning on six hits and doubles by Marty Herum and Juniel Querecuto. The Bees scored one in the first, two in the second and four in the fourth to take a 7-6 lead. Then, each manager turned the game over to their bullpen. For Chris Cron, his bullpen tossed 4.1 innings of one-hit shutout ball while striking out five. For Lou Marson and the Bees, his bullpen gave up four hits and four walks but was able to keep the Aces offense from crossing the plate resulting in a 7-6 Aces loss. Blake Swihart and Marty Herum led the charge offensively in the penultimate game of the season. Both Herum and Swihart finished with three hits while Querecuto and Westbrook each finished with two. The loss brings Reno's overall record to 65-74. The last time Reno won 65 games or less was 2013 (60-84). The following season, Reno won a league-best 81 games and went to the Pacific Coast League Championship Series. The final game of the season will begin tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. from Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. ???????

Top Performers - Reno

* Marty Herum (3-for-4, R, 2 RBI)

* Blake Swihart (3-for-4, R, RBI)

* Jamie Westbrook (2-for-4, R, 2 RBI)

Top Performers - Salt Lake

* Caleb Cowart (3-for-4, R, RBI)

* Jo Adell (2-for-5, R, RBI)

* Roberto Pena (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Monday September 2 Salt Lake Bees TBD vs. RHP Adrian De Horta 12:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

September 1: The Aces roster has a new look today with the promotions of Stefan Crichton, Jon Duplantier, Robby Scott, Caleb Joseph, Kevin Cron and Abraham Almonte. Almonte was not on the D-backs 40-man roster but had his contract selected and will join the team tonight. Crichton (36 G, 4 W, 57.1 IP, 52 K, 15 BB) | Scott (43 G, 51 IP, 62 K, 35 BB, 3 W) Duplantier (43 IP, 16 G, 50 K, 1 W, .233 Avg) | Joseph (48 G, 12 2B, .265 avg) | Cron (82 G, 20 2B, 38 HR, 105 RBI, 101 H) | Almonte (91 G, .270 avg, 33 2B, 17 HR).

One More Game: After 139 games in 153 days, the Reno Aces will play their final game of the 2019 season tomorrow afternoon in Salt Lake. The Aces are 9-1 in games played on the last day of the regular season. The most runs they have ever scored in the regular series finale came in 2013 in a 17-7 victory. The lone loss came in 2016, 5-3, in Tacoma.

2018 - W (8-3) | 2017 - W (13-1) | 2016 - L (3-5) | 2015 - W (10-2) | 2014 - W (2-1) | 2013 - W (17-7)

2012 - W (2-1) | 2011 - W (12-8) | 2010 - W (3-1) | 2009 - W (11-4).

