Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds

September 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (80-58) at Nashville Sounds (64-72)

Game #139/Away Game #69

Sunday, September 1, 6:15 p.m.

First Tennessee Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (7-7, 4.77) vs. RHP Tim Dillard (8-9, 4.80)

80 Wins: With last night's win, the Missions reached the 80 win threshold and becamse the fourth Pacific Coast League this season to record 80 wins. El Paso (80), Las Vegas (81), and Round Rock (83) have all reached the 80 win mark.

Saturday and Sunday Success: After last night, the Missions improved their record to 16-6 when playing on Saturdays. This is the most wins for the Missions on a calendar day this season. They also enjoy success on Sundays. So far this season, they are 15-7 when playing on Sunday.

Give Me the Lead: The Missions were able to complete a come-from-behind win last night in Nashville. They were able to grab the lead in the seventh inning and never looked back. When leading after seven innings, the Missions are 56-7 this season. Even more impressive, the Missions are 60-1 when leading after eight innings.

Solid in the Field: Throughout this season, Tyrone Taylor and Nate Orf have been two of the most consistent fielders for the Missions. Utility man Orf has gone 50 straight games without an error with his last error coming on June 25. The 50 game streak is the longest streak by a Missions player in 2019. Alongside Orf is Tyrone Taylor who has gone 49 consecutive games without an error. His last one occurring on May 19.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Stony Brook Baseball (@StonyBrookBASE)

MOVING UP - @MikeWilson_7 has been called up to the @missionsmilb, AAA affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. #SeawolvesUnited | #SeawolvesInThePros

Joe Alexander (@JoeAlexander210)

Troy Stokes Jr. was slowed by injuries at times but was strong down the stretch for the San Antonio Missions. It will be intetesting to see where he plays next season. @missionsmilb #missionsmilb #MissionsBaseball #samissions

Joe Alexander (@JoeAlexander210)

David Freitas was the San Antonio Missions' most consistent hitter. Now he is headed back tobthe bigs. @missionsmilb #missionsmilb #MissionsBaseball #samissions

