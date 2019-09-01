Redbirds Rally Late But Just Short at Iowa, 6-5

September 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





DES MOINES, Iowa - The Memphis Redbirds put the go-ahead run on base in the ninth inning against the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) but could not complete the comeback in a 6-5 defeat Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Redbirds (69-70) entered the final frame trailing 6-3 and brought Ramon Urias as the tying run to the plate after back-to-back singles from Adolis Garcia and Max Schrock. Urias hustled down the line to beat a double play to put runners on the corners with one out and Jose Godoy followed with a double to score Garcia, but Urias was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first.

Jose Martinez drew a walk and Randy Arozarena then followed with a single to score Godoy, as he represented the go-ahead run at first. However, Alex Wilson was able to strike out Dylan Carlson swinging to end the game.

For the second time in three games this series, the Cubs (74-65) scored five times in the opening frame, as the first five batters all reached safely off starter Jake Woodford. After allowing a two-run double to Zack Short, Woodford went on to retire his next 13 batters faced before allowing a home run to P.J. Higgins in the sixth. Woodford fanned a season-high eight batters issued just two walks.

Garcia responded for the Redbirds by homering to lead off the second for his 32nd longball of the year. He became the first Redbird since Rick Ankiel in 2007 to homer at least 32 times in a season. He also joins Ankiel for T-4th for most home runs hit in a single season in franchise history.

John Nogowski also went deep for Memphis with a two-run shot in the sixth.

Connor Jones tossed 2.0 perfect frames in his 2019 Memphis debut. He whiffed one batter and needed just 23 pitches to get six outs.

Memphis and Iowa conclude the regular season tomorrow, with first pitch at 12:08 p.m.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7:00: Triple A-National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting; free BBQ Nachos and a drink to all fans as part of "Nacho Average Tuesday" presented by Dave & Buster's

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.