Bees Complete Largest Comeback of the Season
September 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees erased an early six-run deficit to down the Reno Aces 7-6 on Sunday night.
The Aces collected six runs on six hits in the first inning to take a commanding 6-0 lead.
The Bees scored one in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly and scored two runs in the second to cut the lead to 6-3. Salt Lake kept up their offensive attack in the fourth and took a 7-6 lead after plating four runs. The Bees pitching staff held the Aces scoreless for eight straight frames to secure game three of the series.
Jason Alexander (3-5) got the start for the Bees and took the winning decision. Alexander allowed six runs on 10 hits while walking three and striking out one, but kept the Aces off the scoreboard after the big first inning. Ryan Clark relieved Alexander and threw two scoreless innings. Taylor Cole tossed a scoreless eighth inning and Zac Ryan closed out the game to earn his third save this season. Roberto Pena led the Bees bats after going 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs. Angels #1 prospect Jo Adell went 2-for-5 with one RBI, one run and a double and Kaleb Cowart finished with three hits with a RBI. With the Bees overcoming a six-run deficit, it marked the club's biggest comeback in a victory this season.
The Bees finish the 2019 season on Monday with a 1:05 p.m. Labor Day start and will return to Smith's Ballpark next April to being the 2020 season.
