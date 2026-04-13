Every Goal from Matchday 7!

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Enjoy every goal from Matchday 7 including bangers from Leo Messi, Jude Terry, and Brian White!







Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026

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