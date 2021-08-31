Ethan Embry Update for Wonders Night at UPMC Park

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, regret to inform movie fans that Ethan Embry will no longer be able to attend Wonders Night at UPMC Park on Saturday, September 4 due to health and safety protocols associated with his current series. Embry portrayed T.B. Player in the 1996 movie That Thing You Do!

Tom Everett Scott (Guy "Shades" Patterson), Johnathon Schaech (James "Jimmy" Mattingly II) and Steve Zahn (Leonard "Lenny" Haise) will all be attending the festivities.

As a result of this change, VIP or Autograph Pass holders may request a refund until Thursday, September 2 at 5 PM (ET). If any passes are refunded due to this change, they will be opened up to those currently on the event's wait list. After the September 2, 2021 deadline, no refunds will be issued.

For full details of Wonders Night at UPMC Park presented by UPMC Hamot and UPMC Health Plan, visit: https://www.milb.com/erie/tickets/wonders/

