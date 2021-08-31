Flying Squirrels and Rumbles Ponies Postponed Tuesday
August 31, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Tuesday night's game at Mirabito Stadium between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been postponed.
The game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies organization.
More information will be provided when available.
