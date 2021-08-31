Bullpen Falters In Wild 13-10 Defeat

August 31, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release







A prolific offensive night wasn't enough for the Baysox as Somerset stunned Bowie with a six-run, eighth inning rally to defeat the Baysox in the series opener 13-10. Somerset leapfrogged the Baysox into second place by a half game.

Somerset led early 4-0 after leadoff hitter Oswald Peraza lined a three-run home run to left-center in the top of the second inning. But the Baysox had the answer. The first six Baysox batter reached in a seven-run, second inning rally that lifted the Baysox to a 7-4 lead.

Bowie would then add two more runs in the fourth inning. With two on and two down, Zach Watson lined a sharp souble to left plating both runners and giving the Baysox a 9-4 advantage. It would be a huge night for Watson who went 3-for-5 with five RBI's on the night.

But for a third time in the first seven games of the homestand the Baysox could not hold onto a late lead. Down 10-6, Somerset plated a run in the sixth before their eighth inning rally.

Somerset loaded the bases with two batters being hit by a pitch and a walk to open the inning. Oswaldo Cabrera then singled home a run. Josh Breaux would then double home two on a soft fly down the right field line to tie the score at 10-apiece.

Then with runners at the corners and one down, Dermis Garcia hit his league leading 26th home run of the year. The three-run shot hit the batters eye in center to lift Somerset to a 13-10 advantage.

Along with Watson, Andrew Daschbach, Toby Welk and Chris Hudgins had multi-hit games in the high-scoring affair.

The Baysox continue their series with Somerset Wednesday, September 1st with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. RHP Kyle Brnovich will get the start as Bowie looks to bounce back.

The Baysox 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox are home through Sunday, September 5th at Prince George's Stadium. For tickets, promotional event information and game times, call 301-464-4865.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.