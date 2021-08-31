Fisher Cats Take Pair from Sea Dogs Tuesday

Manchester, N.H. - Maximo Castillo allowed three runs in six innings to pick up his league-leading 11th win as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) completed a sweep of the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) 6-5 on Tuesday at Delta Dental Stadium. The Fisher Cats also won the completion of a suspended game from July 4 by a score of 6-3.

Game 1: The teams started play with the resumption of the suspended game, tied at three in the fourth inning. The Fisher Cats put together three consecutive hits in the bottom of the fourth to grab a 5-3 lead. Demi Orimoloye singled, Nick Podkul singled, and Chavez Young doubled both runners home.

Young used his speed to produce another New Hampshire run in the bottom of the sixth inning. He beat out an infield single, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. He scored on a wild pitch for a 6-3 lead.

Jeremy Beasley pitched an inning to pick up the win. Brody Rodning offered two frames of scoreless relief and Adrian Hernandez earned the save with a perfect top of the seventh.

Game 2: The Fisher Cats scored five times in the bottom of the first inning. Vinny Capra started the scoring with a two-run double after a pair of walks to Tanner Kirwer and Samad Taylor. Jordan Groshans doubled Capra home for a 3-0 lead. Chavez Young followed with a run-scoring single and later scored to make it 5-0.

Portland cut into the lead in the fourth. Tristan Casas singled and Ronaldo Hernandez homered. Hudson Potts followed with an infield single, and he scored on a single by Cameron Cannon to make it 5-3.

New Hampshire came back with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Chris Bec walked, Nick Podkul doubled, and Tanner Kirwer beat out an infield single to give the Fisher Cats a 6-3 lead.

Danny Santana, on a Major League Rehab assignment, hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to bring Portland to 6-5 before Marcus Reyes retired Tristan Casas on a deep fly for the final out.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs meet again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The series continues through to Sunday, September 5. RHP Nick Fraze (1-0, 3.86) is scheduled to start for the Fisher Cats against Portland RHP Brayan Bello (0-3, 4.86). Tickets are available at nhfishercats.com.

