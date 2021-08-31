Roberto Pérez and Offense Power Ducks Past Curve, 11-2

August 31, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Cleveland Indians rehabbing catcher Roberto Pérez went 3-for-4 as part of an offensive onslaught and caught five of left-hander Logan Allen's six shutout innings, as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Altoona Curve, 11-2, on Tuesday night at Canal Park. Akron has the best record in the Double-A Northeast by three games over Somerset and 3.5 over Bowie.

Turning Point

In the first inning, shortstop Brayan Rocchio hit a one-out single off left-hander Trey McGough. Pérez then doubled deep to right-center field to drive in the first Akron run. The RubberDucks added four in the second and three each in the third and fifth innings.

Mound Presence

Allen made sure the early support held up by making quick work of the Curve lineup. After allowing a leadoff single, Allen retired the next seven batters in a row. He finished his night by striking out the last four batters to face him, tossing six scoreless innings while striking out six. Joey Cantillo made his Akron debut by tossing 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs. Nic Enright finished out the game, tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks grew the lead in the second inning, as Will Brennan doubled home Marcos Gonzalez and Victor Nova to stretch the lead to 3-0 Akron. Back-to-back RBI singles by George Valera and Jonathan Engelmann made it 5-0. In the third, an error by Altoona second baseman Rodolfo Castro on a Rocchio ground ball plated two runs. Pérez then singled up the middle for his second RBI, scoring Brennan to make it 8-0. Rocchio doubled home Brennan in the fifth, before scoring on Valera's two-run home run - his first since the promotion to Double-A - to make it 11-0.

Notebook

Allen pitched at least six innings in four of his five August starts and went 3-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 innings. Akron has won all eight of his Double-A Northeast starts since he was promoted on July 2...Eight of the nine Akron starters recorded a hit...Akron trails the season series with Altoona, 10-9, but has outscored the Curve, 104-89...Game Time: 2:52...Attendance: 2,193.

On the Pond

Union Home Mortgage Welcomes You Home To Canal Park for the six-game RubberDucks homestand with the Altoona Curve, continuing Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. EDT. Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale (MLB 10-2, 3.32 ERA) is scheduled to make a rehab start in Akron. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.