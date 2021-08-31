August 31, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 31, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST WEEK - The Portland Sea Dogs finished their six-game series at Hadlock Field against the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday afternoon. Despite three home runs by the Sea Dogs, Portland fell 8-5. With the loss, the Sea Dogs finished the series 1-5 and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games.

WHY ARE WE PLAYING TWO? - The first game tonight will be a continuation of the game that was started on July 4th at Delta Dental Stadium, but was suspended due to inclement weather. We will resume play in the top of the fourth inning with the game tied, 3-3 with Ryan Fitzgerald leading off for Portland.

THE STREAK COMES BACK INTO PLAY - Even though the Sea Dogs' franchise-record winning streak came to an end over a month ago, the first game tonight will factor into whether or not it extends an extra game. The suspended game the Sea Dogs will be playing first was actually the second game of a doubleheader, with Portland taking the first game of the twinbill and beginning the start of the streak. It came to an end July 22nd with a 1-0 loss to Harrisburg. If the Sea Dogs win the continuation of the suspended game tonight, the winning streak will extend to 16 games, but a loss would cut it down to 14.

OFF INTO THE SUNSET - Following Sunday afternoon's game, Portland's Tanner Nishioka announced his retirement from baseball. Nishioka had one of the best games of his career with two home runs and an incredible play in the infield. His first homer of the day was the longest at Hadlock Field this season; it travelled 480 feet over the batter's eye in Portland. His baseball career comes to a close with a career .281 batting average, 19 home runs, 113 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 9th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

ACTIVE STREAKS - Rio Gomez and Joan Martinez continued their scoreless streaks last series. LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 13 appearances spanning 20.0 innings with only 11 hits and 22 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last eight games (10.1 innings) while allowing just four hits and striking out 13.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Portland Sea Dogs remain in fourth place in the Double-A Northeast League, 5.0 games out of first place. The Akron RubberDucks are in first place, followed by the Bowie Baysox (3.5 games back) then the Somerset Patriots are in third place, 4.0 games out of first place. The Sea Dogs are only 1.5 games out of a playoff spot.

ON THE MOUND - LHP Matthew Kent will essentially come out of the bullpen to pitch in the resumption of the first game from July 4th. LHP Chris Murphy will start game two. He last pitched 8/24 vs Reading and tossed 4.2 innings allowing a season-high five runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out a career-high 11 batters. He has not faced the Fisher Cats this season.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.