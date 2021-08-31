Cleveland Indians Roberto Pérez and Aaron Civale to Rehab this Week at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Pérez is scheduled to rehab with the Akron RubberDucks in Tuesday's 6:35 p.m. game with the Altoona Curve at Canal Park, and right-hander Aaron Civale is scheduled to make a rehab start in Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. game.

Pérez will play his first rehab game since being placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 6 with right shoulder inflammation. This will be his second rehab stint in Akron after appearing on June 29 and 30 while working back from a right ring finger fracture. The 2012-13 Akron Aero is batting .136 with six home runs and 15 RBI in 34 games with Cleveland this season.

Civale will make his second rehab start with Akron and third overall since being placed on the 10-day injured list on June 24 with a right middle finger sprain. In his previous rehab start with the RubberDucks, Civale went two-plus scoreless innings while striking out two. On Friday with High-A Lake County, Civale went 4 1/3 scoreless innings allowing no runs while striking out four. The 2018-19 Akron RubberDuck is 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 15 starts with Cleveland this season.

