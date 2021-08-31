Joy in Mudville as Mighty Casey Homers
August 31, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Hartford, CT - Yard Goats outfielder Casey Golden smashed a solo home run in the eighth inning leading Hartford to a 1-0 shutout win against the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. Golden led off the eighth inning and blasted a 3-2 pitch from reliever Josh Hendrickson 441 feet into the left center field seats. Matt Dennis, who was named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week yesterday, was solid in 6.1 scoreless innings and registered a season-high seven strikeouts in the first of a six-game homestand. Dennis combined with relievers Zach Matson, Yoan Aybar and Nate Griep on the Yard Goats third shutout win. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Joyce went 1-3 in the game on his Major League Rehab assignment.
Reading starting pitcher Colton Eastman was perfect in his four innings of work and retired all 12 batters faced with five strikeouts. Josh Hendrickson took over in the fifth inning and struck out the side. The Yard Goats first hit came in the sixth inning, a one-out single by Jose Gomez against his former team. Eastman and Hendrickson retired 24 of the 27 batters faced in the 1-0 loss.
Yard Goats starter Matt Dennis worked around three singles in the first two innings before retiring the side in order in the third inning. Reading's best opportunity to score came in the fifth inning as Brock Stassi tried to score from first base on a double by Colby Fitch but he was thrown out at the plate on a nice relay from Sean Bouchard and Jose Gomez to catcher Willie MacIver.
Yard Goats reliever Nate Griep came in for the ninth inning and pitched around a two-out walk, and struck out Chris Cornealius to end the game.
The Yard Goats continue the homestand on Wednesday night against the Phillies affiliate at Dunkin' Donuts Park at 7:05 PM. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV.
--
Hartford 1, Reading 0
WP- Yoan Aybar (2-6)
LP- Josh Hendrickson (4-3)
S-Nate Griep (3)
T- 2:34
A- 5,094
