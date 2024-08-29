Esto Es MLS: Miami Se Afianza El Shield?
August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, Tony Cherchi, Diego Valeri y Miguel Gallardo debaten quien puede pelearle la carrera a Miami al Supporters' Shield y una batalla apretada por los puestos de los Audi MLS Playoffs 2024
