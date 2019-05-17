Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (19-17, 2ND WEST, 7.5 GB 1st Half) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (13-26, 5TH WEST, 13.5 GB 1st Half)

RHP LOGAN SHORE (2-2, 4.32 ERA) VS. RHP MARCOS MOLINA (2-4, 3.86 ERA)

FRIDAY, MAY 17 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM * GAME #37 * ROAD GAME #15 * NIGHT GAME #25

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look to bounce from a series-opening loss last night to the Bowie Baysox, 3-2 in 10 innings. It was the SeaWolves third extra-innings defeat of the season. Erie registered a season-low three hits and committed an error for a season-high third straight game. Logan Shore takes the mound for the SeaWolves in game two of four, making his second start since being activated from the 7-day IL on May 12. In his first outing on the same day, Shore earned the win after pitching five innings and allowing three runs on five hits versus Altoona. The right-hander's lone start against Bowie came at Prince George's Stadium on April 16, when he tossed six-shutout innings and scattered four hits while striking out three. Shore will be opposed by Marcos Molina who coming off his best start of the season, on May 11 versus Richmond. Molina threw seven-scoreless frames and surrendered one hit. He faced just three batters over the minimum. In three starts against Erie this season, the right-hander owns a 4.80 ERA in 15 innings and has allowed three home runs.

Sat. May 18 at Bowie 6:35 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (2-2, 4.05 ERA) vs. RHP Hunter Harvey (1-3, 6.23 ERA)

Sun. May 19 at Bowie 1:35 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-0, 4.43 ERA) vs. LHP Zac Lowther (3-3, 2.17 ERA)

Mon. May 20 at Hartford 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Tue., May 21 at Hartford 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- The roster includes 11, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and two members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara & LHP Gregory Soto are 40-man members, Alcantara is the No. 14 overall prospect and Soto is No. 26

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9 and RHP Logan Shore is No. 16 (Soto included)

- The bullpen features No. 19 overall prospect Bryan Garcia and returner, RHP Anthony Castro who is No. 22

- Kade Scivicque in his past six games has gone 11-for-20 at the plate with three walks, two home runs and seven RBIs

- Last night, Erie recorded a season-low three hits and committed an error for a season-high third-consecutive game

- The SeaWolves offense is hitting .199 (27-for-136) in their past four games

- Erie is now 0-3 in extra-inning games, the other two losses came on 4/6 vs. TRE (3-2, 11) & 5/8 vs. AKR (4-3, 11)

- The SeaWolves swept Bowie at Prince George's Stadium on April 15-17 was the first since April 27-29, 2010

- Erie's +52 run differential ranks first in the Eastern League, Bowie's -36 run differential is 10th

- Following yesterday's loss, the SeaWolves are now are now 5-10 in games decided by one run

- After allowing 12 stolen bases through the first 32 games, Erie has allowed five swiped bags in the last four games

- Erie and Bowie meet 18 times (five total series) in 2019, 11 at UPMC Park and seven at Prince George's Stadium

- The SeaWolves went 8-13 vs. the Baysox in 2018 and 5-6 at UPMC Park

- After hitting 11 home runs through the first 23 games of the season, Erie has now slugged 14 in their past 13 games

- Erie has committed the second-fewest errors (22) in the league, Bowie has committed 34 (tied for second-most)

- Erie pitching ranks third in the league in team ERA (3.24) while Bowie is ninth (3.97)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team WHIP (1.17) while the Baysox rank eighth (1.29)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .256 (second in Double-A), while Bowie is 11th at .217

- SeaWolves hitters have struck out 286 times (Tied-fewest in the EL), while Baysox batters have gone down on strikeouts 351 times (third-most)

