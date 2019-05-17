Jones and Davidson Power Sens to 7-5 Win

May 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Senators (29-11) parlayed two home runs into a 7-5 win over the Altoona Curve (20-20) Friday night. Hunter Jones hit a three-run home run and Austin Davidson a two-run home in the win. Harrisbug had 11 hits in the win and four different players had two hits. The bullpen of Trevor Rosenthal, Steven Fuentes, James Bourque and Aaron Barrett held Altoona scoreless over the last four innings making a winner out of Jackson Tetreault. The Senators evened the series at a win each with the win.

Turning Point

After scoring a run in the first then watching Altoona plate two in the bottom of the first, the game turned when Hunter Jones hit a two-strike pitch over the left field fence for a three-run home run. The drive, his first HR of the season, gave the Sens a lead they would never relinquish.

On Capitol Hill

Jackson Tetreault (2-1) earned the win going five innings and benefitting from the Sens offensive output. Tetreault allowed five runs on eight hits but did put up zeroes in the third and fourth innings. Trevor Rosenthal faced three batters and allowed a hit and a walk before Steven Fuentes came on. Fuentes retired all five batters he faced. James Bourque pitched a scoreless eighth and Aaron Barrett pitched around a two-out error and single to earn his ninth save on the season.

With the Gavel

Hunter Jones had two hits including his three-run home run in the second inning. Austin Davidson had two hits including his two-run home run in the third. Chuck Taylor and Tres Barrera each had two hits as well. Taylor also drove in a run.

Filibusters

The Senators kept from losing back-to-back games for a second time this season with the win.

Harrisburg is now 6-2 against the Curve this season.

With the loss by Erie, the Sens lead the division by 8.5 games over Erie and 9.0 games over Altoona.

The seven runs were the most by the Senators since May 2 when they scored seven against Trenton.

Harrisburg is 18 games over .500 for a second time this season.

On Deck

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game three of their four-game series Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:50 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.