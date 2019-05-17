El Trueno de Trenton Meet Local Stars

On Tuesday, May 21 at 11:00am, The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, will meet members of the local latino community in a special press conference and kick-off event at ARM & HAMMER Park. The special event will feature several members of the Thunder current roster.

In partnership with Minor League Baseball and their Copa De La Diversion program, the Thunder are thrilled to take the field as El Trueno de Trenton, Copa De la Diversion games played by El Trueno are presented by Aetna.

A direct translation of its current "Thunder" identity, the vibrant "Trueno" moniker aims to represent the city of Trenton and its Latino community within the ballpark. The Copa de la Diversion is a season-long event series created in 2017 by Minor League Baseball as a significant component of their "It's Fun to be a Fan" campaign. Copa de la Diversion aims to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. After a successful showing by 33 participating teams in 2018, the Copa de la Diversion will expand to 72 participants throughout the country in 2019 to provide outreach to underrepresented fan communities across minor league baseball.

"We are thrilled that the Trenton Thunder will embrace the vibrant Latino community in Mercer, Burlington and Bucks counties," said Carmen M. Garcia, Esq, former Chief Municipal Judge of Trenton and current Board Member of Capital Health System. "We are greatful that a portion of tickets sold for the three El Trueno nights will support on-going Hurrican Maria relief efforts. I'm so excited to party at the ballpark Latino style!"

A portion of each ticket purchased at the links below will be donated to organizations supporting Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

"This is going to be a great night to bring together the Latino community," said Carlos Avila, of the Gateway Community Action Partnership. "A good opportunity to bring the latino community together in a location they are not normally in and they can celebrate their ethnic heritage and a baseball game!"

El Trueno will take the field three times in the month of June. Each night will have a specific theme tied to the largest communities represented in the city of Trenton. In addition, fans purchasing tickets through the below links will support the team's efforts to raise money for people affected by Hurricane Maria on the island of Puerto Rico.

Saturday, June 1 vs. Harrisburg Senators, presented by Aetna

- Dominican Republic Heritage Night, click here for tickets

- DJ Noel Rivera playing merengue and bachata musica on the approach from 6-7pm

- Victor Iturbides performing the Dominican National Anthem prior to the game

- Pig Roast on site for all fans to purchase

- Authentic Dominican cuisine served by Sabor Latino and Pura Vida

- Post-game fireworks show set to merengue music

- Trueno merchandise, featuring the return of Strike, available for sale

Saturday, June 8 vs. Erie SeaWolves, presented by Aetna

- Central American Heritage Night, click here for tickets

- Banda Punta de Lanza playing on the approach from 6-7pm

- Authentic Central America cuisine served by Pura Vida

- Guatemalan National Anthem performed by Diana Cardona

- El Trueno Player Card Strip Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, ages six and older, presented by Aetna

- Post-game fireworks show set to Latin Hits

- Trueno merchandise, featuring the return of Strike, available for sale

Saturday, June 29 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats, presented by Aetna and Echo Tools

- Puerto Rican Heritage Night, click here for tickets

- Son 7 playing on the approach from 6-7pm prior to their performance at Cooper's Riverview after the game

- Authentic Puerto Rican cuisine served by Buen Provecho and Pura Vida

- Puerto Rican National Anthem performed by Rosie Cuevas

- Post-game fireworks show set to salsa music

- Trueno merchandise, featuring the return of Strike, available for sale

Restaurants serving on each El Trueno night are subject to change.

The Thunder extend a special thank you to specific members of the Latino community for their support: Carmen Garcia, John Padilla, Pedro Medina, Freddy and Rosa Rosado, Carlos Avila, Jorge Tapia, Damian Malave, Luisa Robinson and Idamus Margicin.

Fans interested in participating in El Trueno nights may contact Lydia Rios at LRios@TrentonThunder.com. Tickets to all 2019 games are on-sale now at www.TrentonThunder.com.

