Curve Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Loss to Senators

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but the comeback attempt fell short in a 7-5 loss to the Harrisburg Senators on Friday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

It came down to the very end when Bligh Madris reached on an error and Logan Hill singled to set up first and third with two outs in the ninth. Hunter Owen represented the winning run for the Curve (20-20) but Senators (29-11) reliever Aaron Barrett (Save, 9) got him to ground into a game-ending fielder's choice.

Harrisburg got the scoring started early and racked up six runs off Curve starter Scooter Hightower (Loss, 2-4) through three innings. The two crushing blows off Hightower were Hunter Jones' three-run homer to left in the second and Austin Davidson's solo blast to right-center in the third. Hightower lasted just three innings, allowing a season-high-tying six runs on seven hits.

On the flip side, the Curve knocked around Senators starter Jackson Tetreault (Win, 2-1), who earned the win despite allowing a season-high five earned runs on eight hits in five innings. Hill hit a two-run double to left in the first and Jason Delay smoked a solo homer to dead center in the second. Tetreault faced the minimum over the next two innings but surrendered an RBI double to Madris and an RBI single to Hill in the fifth.

The Senators carried a 7-5 lead through five innings and rode it the rest of the way. Four Harrisburg relievers held the Curve scoreless on three hits through the final four innings.

The Curve bullpen was excellent as well in the loss, allowing just one run on four hits in six innings. Yeudy Garcia took over for Hightower in the fourth and tossed three innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts. Blake Cederlind followed Garcia and retired six of the seven batters he faced in two scoreless frames, and Blake Weiman battled through a scoreless top of the ninth.

Hill, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, extended his on-base streak to 14 games while recording his third three-hit game and fifth multi-RBI game of the season. Mitchell Tolman went 2-for-5 and is now 7-for-13 with six runs scored in his last three games. Delay added a single to go with his home run, giving him seven multi-hit games on the year.

The Curve and Senators will play the third game of their four-game series on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Curve will send right-hander James Marvel (3-4, 4.27) to the mound against Senators right-hander Sterling Sharp (4-2, 3.63).

Saturday is Ghostbusters Night at PNG Field and the Curve will highlight the night by wearing special Slimed Ghost Bustin' jerseys, presented by Adelphoi. Following the game the jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to Adelphoi. It's also another Allegany County School District Weekend game at the ballpark.

