Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday at McCormick Field
April 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE - This Saturday, April 20th, the Asheville Tourists are hosting an Easter Egg hunt at McCormick Field. In addition to the hunt and the special afternoon start time, the Easter Bunny will be present to visit and take pictures with kids and families.
Timeline of events for Saturday:
Gates to McCormick Field open at 11:30am
Easter Egg Hunt begins at 12:00 Noon
Over 4,000 eggs filled with everything from Tourists tickets, Tourists themed prizes, and candy will be scattered throughout the outfield
Special 1:05pm First Pitch as the Tourists take on the West Virginia Power
The Easter Bunny will be in attendance
Fans must have a ticket to the game to enter McCormick Field and participate in the hunt. Kids ages five and under to do not require a ticket to the game as long as they do not need their own seat. Kids ages 6-12 receive a discount on game tickets.
