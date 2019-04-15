Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

April 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





SUNS BLAST WAY THROUGH TOURISTS: A trio of home runs from Hagerstown sealed the deal in the seventh. Israel Pineda smacked his first home run of the year to lead-off the frame. The first baseman, KJ Harrison reached on an error. That error set the scene for Gilbert Lara. Lara lifted a ball over the center field wall for two runs. Jamori Blash represented the crescendo in this 7th inning symphony. Blash hit a home run to right-center field, his second of the afternoon. Hagerstown showed off the power in the third with a pair of two-run blasts. Harrison crushed a ball to left-center after a Pineda single for a 4-0 advantage. Not to be outdone, Blash nailed his own two-run blast scoring himself and Pablo O'Connor.

'GAGING' HIS SUCCESS: Outfielder Gage Canning has been promoted to Class Advanced-A Potomac after 41 games with Hagerstown between 2018 and 2019. The fifth-round draft pick hit .244 in 10 games with the Suns this season, while adding a homer and five RBI to his totals for the year. The Arizona-product also spent 14 games with the Auburn Doubledays in 2018. His spot is being filled by 2017 second-round pick Justin Connell.

THE POWER OF FIVE: The Suns launched five homers yesterday, including two homers from Jamori Blash. Gilbert Lara, Israel Pineda and KJ Harrison also added dingers in yesterday's win over the Tourists.

DESIGNATED HITS?: After beginning the season with a 33 at-bat stretch where Suns DHs did not have an extra-base hit, Blash and Pablo O'Connor have rocked two home runs and a double in the last two games while being slotted as the designated hitter. This season, designated hitters are 8-for-39 (.205).

TWO FOR THE SHOW: Before yesterday's 7th inning blast with no outs, Lara's three home runs have all come with two outs and the first two gave the Suns a one-run lead this year. The third baseman has six RBI on the three bombs and leads the team in the two categories. The righty played 115 games for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers of the Midwest League in 2018 and hit five homers, so his production has sky-rocketed in the young season.

PAT'S BACK: Skipper Patrick Anderson is returning for his sixth season in the Hub City. Anderson has a franchise record 363 wins under his belt and has guided the suns to two playoff berths in his five seasons at the helm. The Maryland-native led the Suns to the 2014 South Atlantic League Championship game in his first season with the team. Prior to his time with Hagerstown, Anderson led the Gulf Coast Nationals to the team's best winning percentage in team history and a league championship.

THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN: There are seven players who have played at least one game donning a Suns uniform on the Opening Day roster. Alastre and Cate in the rotation both finished last season in Hagerstown, while Jackson Stoeckinger and Jhonatan German both logged innings for Hagerstown in 2018 and will be coming out of the pen this season. Nic Perkins played one game for Hagerstown last season before getting injured and spending the rest of the season in Auburn and will return to the Suns this year. Finally, Juan Pascal and Canning are returning in the field for Hagerstown. Both played in more than 10 games for Hagerstown last year.

