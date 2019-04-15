Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: April 15 at Rome (Game 11)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

LHP Thomas Szapucki transferred to Brooklyn

RHP Jose Moreno transferred to Columbia from Brooklyn

Columbia Fireflies (4-6) @ Rome Braves (4-6)

RHP S. Woods-Richardson (0-1, 3.86) vs. RHP Nolan Kingham (1-1, 0.90)

Mon., April 15, 2019 - State Mutual Stadium (Rome, GA) - First Pitch 7:00 p.m. - Game 11

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Ronny Mauricio led the way on Sunday with four hits and Columbia smashed Lexington in the series finale, 12-5. The Fireflies not only scored a season-high 12 runs, but also tallied a season-best 18 hits (two shy of the franchise record).

BY THE NUMBERS: Check out just how impressive Sunday's offensive rampage was:

- Every hitter reached base safely ... 8 of the 9 recorded at least a hit

- 6 hitters tallied multi-hit games (4 for Mauricio, 3 for Mark Vientos)

- Every hitter either scored or drove in a run

- Juan Uriarte drove in a season-best 3 runs

- Brian Sharp ripped a three-run homer, his second in the series vs. LEX

MAURICIO STREAKIN': After going hitless on opening night last week, Columbia's top-rated Mets prospect (No. 3 in the system, Baseball America) Ronny Mauricio is on an eight-game hit streak that includes four multi-hit games. The 18-year-old bashed four hits on Sunday in Lexington.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Senior baseball writer at ESPN, Keith Law, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of MiLB. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' past two second-round draft choices (Simeon Woods-Richardson, Mark Vientos), the system's third-rated prospect (Ronny Mauricio), according to Baseball America, and left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015) who returned after missing all of 2018 following Tommy John surgery.

YOUTHFUL ENERGY: Columbia's 2019 roster features three teenagers: SS Ronny Mauricio (18), RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (18) and 3B Mark Vientos (19). All are considered top-10 rated Mets prospects. The Fireflies roster currently includes 10 players aged 21 or younger. Columbia's opening day roster was the youngest (average age 21.6) ever. Take a look below for more information on the prospects in Columbia in 2019.

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY: 72 years ago, the future Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson became the first African American baseball player to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era. Since 2004, MLB has honored his memory and legacy. All players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear Robinson's no. 42, which was retired league-wide in 1997. Commissioner Rob Manfred will attend Columbia's parent club's, the Mets, game against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Robinson had an exceptional career, being named an MLB All-Star in six of his 10 seasons playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

