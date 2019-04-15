BlueClaws Fall in 11 on Monday in West Virginia
April 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release
CHARLESTON, WV - Onil Pena hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th as West Virginia topped the BlueClaws 5-4 on Monday night at Appalachian Power Park, handing the BlueClaws their 6th straight loss.
Jarred Kelenic doubled home Bobby Honeyman to start the inning and tie the game before Pena's single off Tyler Carr (0-1) to end the game.
The BlueClaws (3-9) have dropped six straight games, two in walk-off fashion, and fall to 0-5 on their current trip. West Virginia (6-5) wins the first game of the three-game set to get back over .500 on the season.
Alec Bohm, who went 2-5 in the game, hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th off Benjamin Onyshko (1-0) to give the BlueClaws the lead.
Lakewood also took the lead in the top of the 10th when Jimmy Smith scored from third on a throwing error following a steal of second base by Luis Garcia. Smith began the inning at second base as per a Minor League Baseball pace of play rule which stipulates that each half-inning in extras begins with a runner on second base. West Virginia, however, tied the game on a SAC fly from Cesar Izturis.
The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a solo home run to centerfield by Ben Pelletier. The outfielder, who joined the BlueClaws on Friday, hit his first home run as a BlueClaw after hitting nine last year with Williamsport in the NY-Penn League.
Lakewood added a run in the sixth when Alec Bohm singled and scored on a wild pitch.
Tyler McKay started the sixth for the BlueClaws and gave up two runs on one hit. Gorundouts by Jared Kelenic and Onil Pena brought home the two runs which tied the game at two.
Tyler Carr came on for Lakewood and got a double-play to end the eighth inning. He then stranded the winning run at second base in the ninth inning, forcing the extra inning game.
The two starting pitchers - Lakewood's Jack Perkins and West Virginia's Logan Gilbert - were teammates at Stetson and drafted last year. Perkins fanned seven over four scoreless innings and Gilbert struck out eight in five innings of one run ball. Neither factored in the decision.
The teams continue their series on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Jhordany Mezquita (0-1) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Clay Chandler (0-0).
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2019
- Tona's Six-Out Save Seals Home Opening Win - Augusta GreenJackets
- Blazing-Hot Gasper Leads the Way in Win over Greenville - Charleston RiverDogs
- Drive Falls to Charleston in Series Opener on Monday - Greenville Drive
- Dirocie Homers in 9th as Columbia Beats Rome 3-2 - Rome Braves
- BlueClaws Fall in 11 on Monday in West Virginia - Lakewood BlueClaws
- Crawdads Blank Tourists in Series Opener - Hickory Crawdads
- Dirocie Sinks Rome with 9th-Inning Homer - Columbia Fireflies
- Lexington Drops Game One to Hagerstown - Lexington Legends
- Suns Spread Season-High 13 Hits in 11-1 Win - Hagerstown Suns
- Game Recap: Bats Go Quiet in Loss to Crawdads - Asheville Tourists
- Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: April 15 at Rome (Game 11) - Columbia Fireflies
- Willie Maciver Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week - Asheville Tourists
- Hagerstown Suns Game Notes - Hagerstown Suns
- Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday at McCormick Field - Asheville Tourists
- Game Notes (April 15) - West Virginia Power
- Rodriguez Named First SAL Pitcher of the Week - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Lexington Legends Announce Summer Concert Featuring Ludacris, Waka Flocka and More June 15 - Lexington Legends
- Rome Overcomes Early Deficit to Claim First Series Win of 2019 - Rome Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lakewood BlueClaws Stories
- BlueClaws Fall in 11 on Monday in West Virginia
- Birds Come Back to Sweep Claws, Winning 6-5 on Sunday
- Claws Lose No-Hitter in 9th, Fall on Walk-Off Grand Slam
- Rodriguez Sharp but Claws Rally Falls Short; Birds Win 5-3 on Friday
- Claws Comeback Falls One Run Short on Wednesday