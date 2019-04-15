BlueClaws Fall in 11 on Monday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV - Onil Pena hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th as West Virginia topped the BlueClaws 5-4 on Monday night at Appalachian Power Park, handing the BlueClaws their 6th straight loss.

Jarred Kelenic doubled home Bobby Honeyman to start the inning and tie the game before Pena's single off Tyler Carr (0-1) to end the game.

The BlueClaws (3-9) have dropped six straight games, two in walk-off fashion, and fall to 0-5 on their current trip. West Virginia (6-5) wins the first game of the three-game set to get back over .500 on the season.

Alec Bohm, who went 2-5 in the game, hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th off Benjamin Onyshko (1-0) to give the BlueClaws the lead.

Lakewood also took the lead in the top of the 10th when Jimmy Smith scored from third on a throwing error following a steal of second base by Luis Garcia. Smith began the inning at second base as per a Minor League Baseball pace of play rule which stipulates that each half-inning in extras begins with a runner on second base. West Virginia, however, tied the game on a SAC fly from Cesar Izturis.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a solo home run to centerfield by Ben Pelletier. The outfielder, who joined the BlueClaws on Friday, hit his first home run as a BlueClaw after hitting nine last year with Williamsport in the NY-Penn League.

Lakewood added a run in the sixth when Alec Bohm singled and scored on a wild pitch.

Tyler McKay started the sixth for the BlueClaws and gave up two runs on one hit. Gorundouts by Jared Kelenic and Onil Pena brought home the two runs which tied the game at two.

Tyler Carr came on for Lakewood and got a double-play to end the eighth inning. He then stranded the winning run at second base in the ninth inning, forcing the extra inning game.

The two starting pitchers - Lakewood's Jack Perkins and West Virginia's Logan Gilbert - were teammates at Stetson and drafted last year. Perkins fanned seven over four scoreless innings and Gilbert struck out eight in five innings of one run ball. Neither factored in the decision.

The teams continue their series on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Jhordany Mezquita (0-1) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Clay Chandler (0-0).

